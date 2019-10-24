|
|
Ruth M. Freeborn, age 81, of Campbell, NY died October 6, 2019 at home. She was born December 12, 1937 in Rochester, NY, the daughter of Raymond and Katherine Mitchell. Mrs. Freeborn was a retired Bus Driver from the Spencerport School District. After her retirement she continued working for New York State as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Savona Campbell area.
She is survived by her five children; Linda (Cal) Leibenguht, Judy Freeborn, Debbie Freeborn, Kenneth (Colleen) Freeborn and Duane Freeborn (Liz Aumick), 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, brother, Roger (Roseanne) Mitchell; sisters, Barbara Patchin and Joyce Kent and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Harold F. Freeborn; two brothers, Jack Mitchell and Chet Mitchell, sister Geraldine Whiteside and her loving companion Princess Honeybee.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath.
Burial will be in Seaman's Cemetery, Savona, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 24, 2019