Ruth Ann Reed, age 81, passed away peacefully at her home on May 11, 2019 in Four Oaks, NC.
She was born in Henrietta, NY on September 9, 1937. She married Robert Reed Sr on July 16, 1955 in Victor, NY. She moved from Corning, NY in 2003 after the death of her husband. She enjoyed bowling, going to various music performances, traveling, and babysitting her grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert M. Reed Sr. and their son Thomas "Tom" L. Reed. She is survived by their son, Robert M. Reed Jr. and wife Christine, son, James E. Reed and girlfriend Gail Arnold, and daughter Penny A. Reed all in NC. She is also survived by three grandchildren in NC, three grandchildren in FL, one grandchild in NY. Ruth also has several great-grandchildren in NC, FL, and NY along with 2 great-great grandchildren in NY, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ruth's life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning. Ruth will be laid to rest beside her husband at Fairview Cemetery immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 21, 2019