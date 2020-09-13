1/1
Sabella J. Bradley
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sabella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sabella J. Bradley, 84, of Painted Post, NY and formerly of Odessa, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Montour Falls, NY on May 30, 1936 the daughter of the late Dorinda Ryan and Richard James. On July 1, 1955, she married LaVerne Bradley. He predeceased her in 1987.

Sabella was an executive secretary at Cornell University, retiring in 1990. She lived life to the fullest. She was a world traveler, a talented seamstress, and avid quilter. She loved all her family intensely, and was especially taken with the great grandchildren or "The Greats" as she called them. Her family will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her children, Constance Sawyer of Lindley, NY, James (Mary Kay) Bradley of Rochester, NY, and Jeffrey Bradley of Baldwinsville, NY; grandchildren, Lindsay (Rick) Loucks of Painted Post, NY, Joshua (Laurie) Sawyer of Lindley, NY, Shannon (Cody) Marker of Carlisle, PA, and Haley Bradley of Rochester, NY; great grandchildren, Sawyer Lyon of Painted Post, NY, Ronnie Sawyer of Lindley, NY, and Chase Marker of Carlisle, PA; sisters, Shirley (Frank) Garton of Trumansburg, NY and Sheila Ryan (Bill Murawski) of Plymouth, MA; and by several nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Curtis Ryan.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. A private funeral service will be held by the family. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance," please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
During my four years at OCS, Sabella James was one of my best friends. Over the years we kept in touch via cards and letters.
Robert D. Woodford
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved