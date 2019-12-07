Home

Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Sally A. Pryslopski


1941 - 2019
Sally A. Pryslopski Obituary
Sally A. Pryslopski, age 77, of Corning, NY passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Steuben Centers in Bath, NY.

Sally was born on December 12, 1941 in Elmira to Harry and Dora (Landon) Davis. She was predeceased by her husbands, Joseph Walter and Paul Pryslopski.

She had been a hairdresser in Caton and worked at Walter's Barber Shop on Market Street. Sally loved to travel and was a devoted Catholic.

She is survived by her children: Jane (Kurtis) Lodge of Watkins Glen, Paula (Scott) Aldrich of Corning, and John (Kathy) Walter of Caton; sister, Carolyn (Vern) Spitz of Windsor, CO; brother, Jim Davis; grandchildren: Jennifer (Dean) Ensley, Jason Lodge, Cody Walter, Joseph Walter, Logan Walter, Jamie Aldrich, and Ryan Aldrich; several nieces and nephews; very good friends: Anna Black and her family, Bonnie Garrison, and Phyllis Terwilliger. Sally was predeceased by her step father, Joseph Theetge; brothers, Richard Davis and Dale Theetge.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 9th from 4 - 6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, December 10th. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to Chemung County Humane Society, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903, www.chemungspca.org or to the , 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.

Sally's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 7, 2019
