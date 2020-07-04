Sally McPherson residing in Mesa, AZ formerly of Corning, NY died on June 25, 2020.



Sally was a graduate of Northside High School in 1954. She was employed at Ecker's Drug Store in Corning before relocating to Arizona in 1973. She retired from Dillard's Department Store in Chandler, AZ with 37 years of service.



Sally is survived by her only child and best friend Amy (Eric Mendenhall) McPherson. She also leaves behind two brothers and two sisters. Duke McPherson of Painted Post, NY, and Robert (Diana) McPherson of South Carolina, Elizabeth Darcangelo and Mary (Barrett) Molewski both of Corning, NY along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Sally was born 11/18/1935 to Elizabeth and Ralph McPherson both preceding her in death as well as her siblings Donald McPherson, Ralph McPherson, Peggy (Tom) Dolley and Theresa (Bob) Herritt.



A private service will be held July 6, 2020 in Mesa, AZ.



Donations in Sally's name are being accepted by either Grace United Methodist Church (choir fund) 191 Bridge St. Corning, NY 14830 or Alzheimer's Foundation 322 8th Ave, 16th floor New York, NY 10000.



