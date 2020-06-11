Sammy Jo Hojnoski
1989 - 2020
Sammy Jo Hojnoski age 30 of Constantine, Michigan passed away early Wednesday morning June 3, 2020 at the Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, Michigan.

She was born July 27, 1989 in Urbana, New York daughter of Brian and Christina (Parsons) Hojnoski.

Sammy resided in the Constantine area since 2013 coming from Upstate New York.

She was an online seller on E-Bay.

While in New York she was an active member of the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church and enjoyed her missionary trip to Ecuador.

Sammy also enjoyed photography, playing her guitar and she was a published poet. All that knew her will forever miss her infectious smile and adventurous spirit that carried her on many travels.

She is survived by her parents: Christina and Jason Stewart of Constantine, Michigan and Brian Hojnoski Sr. of New York; her siblings: Travis (Ashton) Hojnoski of Painted Post, New York, Britany (William) Prescott of Sturgis, Michigan, Brian Hojnoski, Jr. of Constantine, Michigan, Elizabeth Hojnoski of Canisteo, New York, Katie Hojnoski of Canisteo, New York, Lillian Hojnoski of Lindley, New York; grandparents: Joseph and Lori Hojnoski of Bath, New York and LeRoy Parsons of Constantine, Michigan; Nephew Owen Prescott, Niece's Lenora Prescott, Miriam Prescott & Amelia Prescott, all of Sturgis, Michigan. They were very special and loved dearly by their aunt.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother: Mary Parsons.

In accordance with family wishes cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to honor and celebrate the life of Sammy Jo Hojnoski will be held in New York at a later date to be announced. Burial of the ashes will take place at the Vale of Rest Cemetery in Avoca, New York.

The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family c/o: Christina Stewart, 64597 Young's Prairie Rd., Constantine, MI 49042.

The obituary is also at www.hackmanfmilyfuneralhomes.com where we encourage family and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.

Published in The Leader on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 11, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
