|
|
Samuel L. Dykins of Bath, NY, passed away on Wednesday, 20 May 2020, at home in the company of his wife and cats. He was born in 1944, in Ohio. Sam is survived by Vicki, his wife of 47 years, and their three children and three grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday, 27 May 2020, from 1-2PM at LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport. A funeral service will be held graveside at Pleasant Valley Cemetery at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sam's memory to something dear to you.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 26, 2020