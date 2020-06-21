Samuel Thomas Costello, 85, went to be with our heavenly Father on Sunday, June 14, 2020 with his daughters and son-in-law by his side. He was born in Corning, NY on November 20, 1934 to Constantino Costello and Philomena (Ferraro) Costello.



Sam is survived by his two daughters Verena Costello of Dallas, TX and Bettina Flunker and husband Steven, of Fort Worth, TX, twin grandchildren Edie Louise and Harold Samuel Flunker, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his brothers Angelo, Louis, and Peter Costello and his sisters, Lucy Schimizzi and Mary Briggs.



Sam grew up in Corning, NY, graduating from St. Mary's Catholic School. He attended the University of Cincinnati, graduating in 1958 with a BS in Electrical Engineering and was a member of the Phi Kappa Fraternity. Sam spent 45 years of his career supporting our nation's space programs serving as a senior systems engineer on the NASA Apollo, Space Shuttle, Space Station and Constellation programs. He worked for General Electric, Boeing Aerospace, Technical Analysis, Dynacs and Barrios Technology, retiring in 2009. In 1970, he was the recipient of the prestigious Silver Snoopy Award for his contributions to Apollo, the first United States Manned Lunar Landing Project.



Sam was a devout Catholic and an active member and volunteer of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Nassau Bay, Texas until his limitations prevented him from doing so. He served as an usher, Eucharistic minister, was active in the Men's Bible Study, volunteered with the Alzheimer's group and took great pride in maintaining the outdoor plants.



Sam loved his daughters with all of his heart, adored his grandchildren and loved nothing more than being with his family. His involvement at St. Paul's created steadfast friendships that he enjoyed, valued, and appreciated throughout his life. He spoke fondly of his college/fraternity years and friends, took pride in his Italian heritage, and even though he lived the majority of his life in Texas, he always considered himself a New Yorker.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Nassau Bay, TX on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am with Father Wencil Pavlovsky officiating. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning, NY at a future date. If you wish to honor Sam's life with a gift, please make a donation to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Maintenance Fund, 18223 Point Lookout Drive, Houston, TX 77058.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store