Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Hovey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Kathryn "Sally" (Wilson) Hovey


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Kathryn "Sally" (Wilson) Hovey Obituary
Sarah "Sally" Kathryn (Wilson) Hovey, age 92, of Painted Post, New York died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers. She was born on April 24, 1927 to Ralph and K. Leona (Ort) WIlson.

Sarah was employed as a Sr. Accounting Clerk at Corning, Inc, always and forever known to her as Corning Glass Works, where she earned the honor of Distinguished Associate. She was a member of the 1944 graduating class of Olean High School. A very faithful and devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church in Corning, she tirelessly served in many areas, until her health would not allow it. She truly loved each and every member of her church. Sarah volunteered all 30+ years in the accounting area for the LPGA Corning Classic, having been a happy golfer, and bowler for many years. Her contributions to the Corning Area Women's Club, Corning Incorporated Retiree Group, and Corning Meals on Wheels were some of her past accomplishments.

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Gary) Dickerman of Corning, Jacalyn (Charles) Grinnell of Painted Post; grandchildren, Aaron Dickerman of Orlando, FL, Ryan (Lisa) Dickerman of Henrietta, NY, Laura (Sam) Kram of Campbell, NY, Russell Grinnell of Painted Post, Katy (Aaron) Kashmer of Painted Post; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Ryley Dickerman, Carter and (arriving soon) baby Kashmer, Isaac and Cody Kram; sister, Frances Rogalski of Stockton, CA; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Wilson and Carolyn Wilson.
Sally was predeceased by her infant son, Russell Hovey; siblings, Bessie Bartlow, Ralph "Sonny" Wilson, Jr, Dorothy Yehl, Robert Wilson and George Bruce Wilson; dear friend and sister-in-law, Irene Miller.

Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where a funeral service will follow at 6 PM with Reverend Mike Kelly officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sarah's memory may be made to Grace United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 191 Bridge Street, Corning, NY 14830.

Sarah's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -