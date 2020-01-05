|
Sarah "Sally" Kathryn (Wilson) Hovey, age 92, of Painted Post, New York died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers. She was born on April 24, 1927 to Ralph and K. Leona (Ort) WIlson.
Sarah was employed as a Sr. Accounting Clerk at Corning, Inc, always and forever known to her as Corning Glass Works, where she earned the honor of Distinguished Associate. She was a member of the 1944 graduating class of Olean High School. A very faithful and devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church in Corning, she tirelessly served in many areas, until her health would not allow it. She truly loved each and every member of her church. Sarah volunteered all 30+ years in the accounting area for the LPGA Corning Classic, having been a happy golfer, and bowler for many years. Her contributions to the Corning Area Women's Club, Corning Incorporated Retiree Group, and Corning Meals on Wheels were some of her past accomplishments.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Gary) Dickerman of Corning, Jacalyn (Charles) Grinnell of Painted Post; grandchildren, Aaron Dickerman of Orlando, FL, Ryan (Lisa) Dickerman of Henrietta, NY, Laura (Sam) Kram of Campbell, NY, Russell Grinnell of Painted Post, Katy (Aaron) Kashmer of Painted Post; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Ryley Dickerman, Carter and (arriving soon) baby Kashmer, Isaac and Cody Kram; sister, Frances Rogalski of Stockton, CA; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Wilson and Carolyn Wilson.
Sally was predeceased by her infant son, Russell Hovey; siblings, Bessie Bartlow, Ralph "Sonny" Wilson, Jr, Dorothy Yehl, Robert Wilson and George Bruce Wilson; dear friend and sister-in-law, Irene Miller.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where a funeral service will follow at 6 PM with Reverend Mike Kelly officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sarah's memory may be made to Grace United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 191 Bridge Street, Corning, NY 14830.
Sarah's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 5, 2020