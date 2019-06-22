|
Sebron "Joe" VanCise, 60, of Red Bluff Road, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at McLeod Loris Hospital. He was born April 8, 1959 in Corning, NY, son of the late Alvin and Louise (Watkins) VanCise.
Sebron was a little league baseball player, all-star baseball player, soccer player, and an All-American swimmer with a 30-year record. He was an avid fisherman for bass and salmon. Then he moved to SC in 1998 and found the love of golf, where he played a weekly game with his brother Keith and nephew Keefer. He was a musician who played guitar and loved to jam with other musicians. He was an animal rescuer who was known to adopt all he rescued.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Nancy; son, Jesse Youmans; stepsons Robert (Carrie Thompson) Warner of Elmira, NY, Michael (Agnes) Warner of Lilburn, GA, Jason (Amanda) Warner of Hornell, NY; stepdaughter, Amy (Tom) Torpy of Savona, NY; grandsons, Donovan & Kingston Youmans, Joseph Torpy, & Chace Warner; granddaughters, Kate, Tala, & Jayden Warner, & Jessica Thompson; brother, Keith (Bonnie) VanCise of Loris; and a sister Pamela (Roger White) VanCise of Addison, NY.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Addison Fire Hall, 1 Tuscarora St, Addison, NY 14801 on Sunday, July 28 at 2:00 PM for his friends and family. A graveside memorial service will be held at Addison Rural Cemetery at 6:00pm with Rev. Troy Preston officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate Pawz & Purrz Animal Rescue, PO Box 466, Painted Post, NY 14870 or https://www.pawzandpurrz.org/donate.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 22, 2019