|
|
Sharon Ann (Hodge) Pitcher passed away on March 29, 2020 while at home with her husband of 61 years, Charles Pitcher.
Sharon's sweetness and welcoming demeanor made her a popular lady and earned her friends quickly.
Born Jan. 6, 1939 to her adoptive parents Bill and Helen Meyers Hodge, Sharon graduated from Northside High School in Corning NY and was a member of the National Honor Society. Sharon married Charles Pitcher on Feb. 7, 1959 and had two children, Tracy and Scott. Sharon was a devoted wife and mother and held multiple administrative positions prior to retiring from banking in Sept 1996. Charlie and Sharon enjoyed retirement in Carolina Shores, NC and later in Lakeland, Florida. Ultimately they returned to New York and moved to Rensselaer in 2019 to spend Sharon's final days closer to her children. Sharon's illness took a physical and emotional toll but never robbed her of her sweetness.
Surviving Sharon and carrying her memory forward are her daughter Tracy Pitcher, son Scott, daughter-in-law Kim Locey Pitcher. Sharon was also blessed with grandchildren Larson Pitcher, Elizabeth Snyder Pitcher, Luke Pitcher, Taylor Hoynaki Pitcher, Hawkins Pitcher, Morgan Conley, MacKenzie Pitcher, and Kyle Formac. Sharon enjoyed the loving support of the Daines family including Tim, Graydon, Michael, Melissa and Jamie, as well as her niece, Karen Seager Haskins.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by the Evergreen Nursing Home team and for Community Hospice. A memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. Should you wish, donations can be made to Community Hospice Foundation, 310 Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 1, 2020