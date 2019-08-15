|
Sharon C. Hauryski, age 69, of Campbell, NY passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. She was born in Athens, PA the daughter of the late Richard and Lettie (Frutchey) Osmun. Sharon was a retired executive secretary, and worked at several hospitals and the Bradford Central School District. She also enjoyed her time working as an E.M.T. for ten years with the Marcellus Volunteer Fire Department. She had attended the Bradford Baptist Church and was a member of the Campbell American Legion. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Joseph J. Hauryski of Campbell, NY, her daughter Jennifer (Lenny) Sutryk of Addison, NY, step-daughter, Carrie (Victor) Bay of Honeoye Falls, NY; grandchildren, Natasha (Chris) Hilfiger, Bridgette (Scott) Yeaples, Nicole (Maynard) Crane, Ashlee Sutryk (Jessi Heidrick), Rachael Sutryk (Brandon Wilson), Taylor Sutryk, Nicholas Sutryk, Ryan Sutryk, Gavin and Tegan Bay and Casey Steves; great grandchildren, Justin, Devyn, Charlotte, Kamron, Christopher, Macie, Sylas and Mia and her beloved dogs, Ellie and Charlie.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bradford Baptist Church, 2788 Yawger Hill Rd. Bradford, NY, Today Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am with Reverend Chris Durham officiating. Memorials in Sharon's name may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron Street, Bath, NY 14810. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 15, 2019