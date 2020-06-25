Sharon J. "Sheri" Pierce
1955 - 2020
Sharon "Sheri" J. Pierce, age 64 of Corning, New York passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born on August 14, 1955 in Corning, New York the daughter of the late Kenneth Call and Rose Hackett.

She recently retired from Corelle Brands after close to 35 years of service.

Sheri enjoyed crochet and knitting gifts for her family. She always loved traveling, going out to dinner and the beauty of flowers. Sheri also had a soft spot in her heart for animals and rescued countless cats throughout the years.

Sharon is survived by her daughter: Charisity Pierce of South Corning; grandchildren: Allyseanna Pierce of Corning, Kaitlynn Pierce of Corning, Faith Fitzgerald of South Corning; great grandchild: Michael Burgess; sisters: Linda Rose of Buffalo, Roxanne Simpson of Corning, Pam ( Linda) Gee of Tuscarora; father of her child: Don Pierce; feline companion: Boo.

She is predeceased by her brother, Alan Winslow.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Chapel Knoll Cemetery on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9:00am with Celebrant Barb Rossi officiating. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.

Kind words or fond memories of Sheri can be offered to her family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
09:00 AM
Chapel Knoll Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

