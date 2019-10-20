Home

Sharon Levanduski
Sharon Lee Levanduski Obituary
April 24, 1940 - October 9, 2019

Sharon passed away at the Villages Cornerstone Hospice at the age of 79.

She was born in Elmira, NY to Larry and Jane Sutherland Wales.

She lived most of her life in the Elmira, and Big Flats NY area, moving to FL in 1983.

Sharon was a loving, caring wife and extremely devoted mother. Everyone who knew her liked her. SHE WILL BE MISSED.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John; sons John (Debby), Michael (Linda), Stanley (Angie) and Steven; 6 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren; sister Pamela Farlow; sisters-in-law Mary Anne (Bob) Coughlin, Rita Mapes.

She was an honor graduate, (AAS in nursing) at Corning Community College, Corning, NY.

Sharon worked 30 years as an ICU nurse; 10 at Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, NY and 20 at Florida Hospital Waterman in Eustis, FL.

In the Villages, she was a member of the Strollers Band and a charter member of the New Horizons Band.

She played softball and pickle ball. She loved playing card games and was in several Bridge groups. She loved Sudoku and other puzzles.

Sharon loved animals (Heidi, Maryjane, Buttons and others)

She was a communicant of St. Marks Church in the Villages.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in her name.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 20, 2019
