Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Portner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lynn Portner


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Lynn Portner Obituary
Sharon Lynn Portner, age 79, of Corning, NY died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born on May 15, 1941 in Corning to Edward and Patricia (Fisher) Kostka. She married Frank Portner on June 29, 1963 and was a graduate of Corning Free Academy. She had been employed by First National Bank in Corning as a teller.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter, Tracy (Bradley) Serva of West Elmira; son, Brian (Mary Cunningham) Portner of Corning; grandsons, Colby and Drew Serva; sister-in-law, Sonja (Dan) Kelly of Triangle, VA; three nephews and one niece.

Private services will be held due to the current health crisis and burial will be in West Hill Cemetery in Hornby.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sharon's name to Chemung County Humane Society, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903, www.chemungspca.org.

Sharon's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -