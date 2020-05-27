|
Sharon Lynn Portner, age 79, of Corning, NY died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Sharon was born on May 15, 1941 in Corning to Edward and Patricia (Fisher) Kostka. She married Frank Portner on June 29, 1963 and was a graduate of Corning Free Academy. She had been employed by First National Bank in Corning as a teller.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter, Tracy (Bradley) Serva of West Elmira; son, Brian (Mary Cunningham) Portner of Corning; grandsons, Colby and Drew Serva; sister-in-law, Sonja (Dan) Kelly of Triangle, VA; three nephews and one niece.
Private services will be held due to the current health crisis and burial will be in West Hill Cemetery in Hornby.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sharon's name to Chemung County Humane Society, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903, www.chemungspca.org.
Sharon's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 27, 2020