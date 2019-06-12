|
|
Sharon Rosalie Faulkner Spiess, she fought the good fight, that strong lady of ours, but finally grew weary enough to rest as she passed away on June 7, 2019 in Sanford, NC after struggling with multiple illnesses. Sharon was born in Corning, NY to Robert Perry Faulkner and Marion Rosalie Deates Faulkner on January 13, 1942; the first, the honorary matriarch, of what would grow into a large family of eight children for Bob and Marion. She spent her earliest years during WWII moving with her mother between her grandparent Deates' house and Army bases where her Dad was stationed in Georgia and Maryland. Much of her character and admiration for family grew from her time spent with Grandma and Grandpa Deates whom she adored and was adored in turn.
Sharon will be remembered with love and affection for many reasons. Not least of which was her strong will and courage in the face of adversity, but also her quick wit and even quicker welcoming spirit - when she liked you, she liked you for keeps. Her love for her family was unconditional and boundless, her friendships deep and meaningful. At her kitchen table you could always find a hot cup of coffee and some lively conversation waiting for you (and some snippet of something that interested her, jotted down on a piece of paper she wanted to share with you - if she could find it.)
Sharon loved a good book or a good documentary. Her life was an endless search of knowledge in many areas: history, anthropology, archeology, genealogy, botany, medicine, arts, culture, religion and spirituality (just to name a few) in hopes of understanding all that peeked her many interests. She often commented on how there just wasn't enough time to learn all she wanted to learn. She could also be whimsical and imaginative, wanting to climb trees, build pillow forts, watch clouds and color in coloring books instead of doing housework - even if she didn't do the, it was nice to dream, she often said.
Sharon loved and respected nature and was happiest near a window watching birds and butterflies flit about. She loved the smell of lilacs in spring time and clean laundry hung on the line to dry; the sound of ocean waves and the whisper of wind in tree leaves ...
She loved - and we loved her, always and forever.
Sharon is survived by her husband Richard Spiess of Sanford, NC and her three children: Patrick William Carlineo of Rathbone, NY, Shawn Patrick Carlineo of Watkins Glen, NY and Kelly Ann Carlineo of Painted Post, NY; as well as several grand and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Robert (Bud) Faulkner, sisters: Marcia Bastian, Michelle Cody, Lisa Faulkner and Tara Gross. She is predeceased by her sister Marlene Wentling and brother Scott Faulkner.
A Memorial service in her honor will be held at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm with a funeral service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon's name to St. Jude's Hospital, PO Box 1000 Memphis, TN 38101.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 12, 2019