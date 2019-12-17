|
Shawn E. Crippen, age 60, of Bath, NY, died December 12, 2019 at the Taylor Health Center.
She was born June 6, 1959 in Massena, NY, the daughter of George M. Crippen Jr. and Patricia Hutt Crippen. She was a graduate of Haverling Central School and Morrisville College. Shawn was retired as a self employed Nail Technician and had worked in Rochester, NY. After retirement Shawn moved back to Bath to be near family. She was a volunteer at the Bath V.A.Medical Center.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia H.Crippen of Bath, NY and her brother, Mark (Lisa) Crippen of Bath, NY and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father George M. Crippen Jr, brother Michael Crippen and grandparents, George and Bertha Crippen and George and Mary Hutt.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm all at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Bath with Pastor Leanne Zeck officiating.
Memorials in Shawn's name may be made to the Finger Lakes S.P.C.A., 72 Cameron Street, Bath, NY 14810.
Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 17, 2019