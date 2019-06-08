|
|
Shawn Lee Resue, age 43 of Beaver Dams, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1976 in Elmira, NY to Gary L. Resue and Pamela K. Moore.
He was a 1995 graduate from Corning East High School. He worked at Corning Hospital for 10 years and was currently employed by Pathways in Corning. Shawn was a fireman for 11 years and was past president of the North Corning Fire Dept. He enjoyed coaching small fry football; volunteering countless hours for the children. He was an avid race car enthusiast who loved racing his purple race car at Black Rock Speedway and earned the nickname "Scoob."
Shawn will forever be remembered as a kind and loving son, brother and father.
Shawn is survived by his daughter: Alexis Hyde of Beaver Dams, along with Miranda Hyde and Dillion Resue: mother: Pamela Kay Moore of Beaver Dams; father: Gary Resue of Corning; siblings: Kristy Grenolds of Beaver Dams, Amanda (Shawn) Peterson of Beaver Dams; paternal grandmother: Doris Resue of Corning; maternal grandmother: Carol (Ted) Myers of NC; cousins: Brian (Carrie) Hudson of Beaver Dams, Jason Hudson of Watkins Glen, Jeffery (Krista) Hudson of Beaver Dams; aunts: Elaine Cherock of Corning, Sherry (Tim) Hudson of Beaver Dams, Debbie Resue of Corning; uncle: Bobby (Lynnee) Kimble of NC; niece and nephews: Tanner, Braysin, McKenzie, and McKayla.
Shawn was predeceased by maternal grandfather, Gerould "Butch" Kimble; paternal grandfather, Robert Resue; step father, Edwin W. Moore; uncle, James Cherock.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at the North Corning Fire Department, 3344 Baker Street Extension, Corning, NY on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00pm-6:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shawn's name may be sent to North Corning Fire Department; or your local animal shelter.
Kind words or fond memories of Shawn can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 8, 2019