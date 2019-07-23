|
Hammondsport: Sheila Elaine Davis, 72, a wonderful Christian, peacefully went to Heaven to meet her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration Reception of Sheila's life will be held on Sunday, July 28th from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Tyrone Fire Hall, 3502-3576 NY-Rte. 226, Watkins Glen, NY 14891.
Born in Corning, NY on January 5, 1947 to the late Gerald and Irene Mapes, Sheila grew up in Corning, NY and attended Corning West High School. She married the love of her life, and her best friend, Philip Lawrence Davis on January 25, 1964.
For many years, Sheila and Phil were the owners and operators of the Sears Catalog Store in Bath, NY.
In addition to her husband, Phil, Sheila will be deeply missed by her three children, Denise Duby, Dan (Tracy) Davis, Tina Snyder and her partner Doug Christensen; her ten grandchildren, Brandon Snyder, Paige Siwak, Rachael Snyder, Danielle Mills, Avery Davis, Mitchell Davis, Alyssa Snyder, Taylor Snyder, Megan Zawko, Amber Duby; and eight great-grandchildren, Jaydn Snyder, Karma Waite, Camryn Siwak, Cael Mills, Aria Siwak, Lincoln Hillegeer, Zayn Mills, and Isla Zawko. Sheila is also survived by her brother, Robert (Patricia) Mapes.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Raymond Davis.
Those who wish to honor Sheila's memory with a gift to a charity in lieu of flowers may make donations to Center for Alzheimer's Disease Research or the Del Monte Neuroscience Institute - University of Rochester.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, NY. Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 23, 2019