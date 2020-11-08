1/
Sheila Rae (Conklin) Cruz
1951 - 2020
Sheila Rae (Conklin) Cruz age 69 of Caton, NY passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Sheila was born on January 31, 1951 in Corning, NY; the daughter of Walter And Mary (Hyde) Conklin. She was a graduate of Corning East High class of 1969. Sheila married Angel Cruz on July 21, 1979. She was a landlord in Elmira, NY. Sheila is survived by her husband Angel Cruz of Caton; daughter Melissa Cruz (Cory Haight) of Corning; son Brendon Cruz (Audrey Harkenrider) of Caton; 4 cherished granddaughters Sierra, Gloria, Abbey and Shelby and predeceased by her only grandson Che. She was also survived by many aunts and uncles including Aunt Theresa Taylor (Dick Kennedy) and also brother and sister-in-law Daniel and Emma Cruz.

Although Sheila was an only child she had an Aunt Barbara Rose of Chiefland, FL who was more like a sister, as well as her cousin Avonne Dickerson who was her Matron of Honor and partner in decades of card games. And who she referred to as "the card players," who were all cousins of hers, included Carole (Doug) Matteson of Campbell, NY; Mike Taylor of Elmira, NY; Apryl (John) Clary of Beaver Dams, NY; Gail Taylor of Elmira, NY and Darrell (Diane) Wilson of Lindley, NY.

You always knew where you stood with Sheila. She loved to travel and experienced destinations such as Australia, Alaska, Maine, Hawaii and Puerto Rico amongst many others. She was a card shark, an avid gambler and a unique and memorable lady. She was cut from a different cloth and they don't make that fabric anymore. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date.

Published in The Leader on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
