Sherman Eugene "Gene" Card, 86, of Waynesboro, VA died on January, 21, 2019.
Born on December 7, 1932, in Woodhull, N.Y., he was the son of the late Gerald and Eva Card.
Mr. Card was a U.S. Army Veteran and was awarded the Purple Heart for his service during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was employed at Andrews Air Force Base.
Gene is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Mary Susan (Armstrong) Card; three daughters, Dianne Yohe (Patrick), Karen Card, and Susan Card (Jim Dorscher); six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and sisters, Edith Eldridge, Marie Monroe, Vivian (Marvin) Wilson, Lydia Card, and brothers Dick (Diane) Card and Bill (Martha) Card.
Burial was held at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, in Davidsonville, Md., on Monday, January 28, 2019. www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 4, 2019