|
|
Sherman "Dutch" Craumer, age 93, died peacefully on July 29, 2019.
Dutch was born and raised in Corning, N. Y. After graduating from Corning Free Academy, he attended Norwich Military University in Vermont and served as an Air Cadet in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
He graduated from SUNY Cortland with a B.S and M.S. in Physical Education. At Cortland, he was an All-American football player and still held three unbroken records at the time of his death. He was inducted into the Cortland Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.
At Cortland, he met and married Margaret "Woody" Wood, a marriage that lasted over 50 years until the time of her death in 2001.
Following Cortland, Dutch worked in the NY State School system and then at the University of Maryland where he spent four years as an instructor and Assistant Football Coach while pursuing his Doctorate in Physical Education which he received from National Christian University. During this time they had two children, Ernie and Beth.
In 1963, Dutch and family moved back to Corning so he could become Director of Athletics and a professor of Health, Physical Education and Recreation at the newly built Corning Community College. They also owned a sports summer camp, Camp Pinewood, in the Catskill Mountains from 1966 to 1974. Dutch retired from teaching in 1989.
During his lifetime, he was extremely active in non-profit and community activities. He was active in Kiwanis for over 60 years. In 1993 he was elected Governor of the NY State District Kiwanis for 1993-1994, served as President of the Past Governors Council in NY State and was also as President of the 1993-1994 International Governors Class. He also gave his time to the American Heart Association and other Corning-based charities. He was elected into the Corning-Painted Post Sports Hall of Fame in Contributors in 1988. In his late 70's he competed in the NY State and National Senior Olympic Games, winning gold medals in badminton at both events.
Dutch loved to play golf and was a member of Corning Country Club. He volunteered as an announcer at the Corning LPGA for years and was well known at this event for his extremely colorful outfits that always featured knickers and knee socks. He also was a lifelong hunter, spending a significant amount of his time with his family in the pursuit of white-tail deer at his beloved "Beagle Club" on Spencer Hill. Dutch later gave a portion of the land to the College for the President's House.
During his later years, Dutch relocated to St. Simons Island, Georgia where he had wintered for two decades. He was active in Kiwanis as well as golf during that time. Most recently he lived with his daughter and son-in-law, first in NY State and then in the Tampa, FL area. Dutch is survived by his son and daughter, their spouses, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He loved his family and took a special interest in keeping current on the activities of each and everyone of them.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Kamp Kiwanis – Dutch Craumer Memorial, 9020 Kiwanis Rd., Taberg, NY 13481.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 4, 2019