Sherry Ann Ridgway Palmquist passed away on August 2, 2019, at age 75, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born to June Agin Ridgway and Clifford Ridgway of Plainsboro, New Jersey.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald W. Palmquist of Big Flats, NY and her sons: Eric Palmquist (wife Kirsten Ek) of Avon, CT and Neil Palmquist (wife Jennifer ) of Elmira, NY. She leaves behind 5 loving granddaughters: Tessa Palmquist, Anya Ek, Marenn Ek, Gretta Ek and Miriae Ek. She also leaves behind her brother Ray Ridgway of San Francisco, CA; her nephews Timothy and Peter Ridgway; and her neices Lisa Haugen and Jennfier Krier.
Sherry did not wish to trouble her friends by announcing her illness when she learned of it, but did instruct that upon her passing, she very much wanted her friends to know how much she treasured and saluted you all.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of her love for the natural world (except spiders!), memorial donations may be made in her honor to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 or online at www.nature.org
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 11, 2019