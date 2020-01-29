|
|
Shirley Ann Cornell Wright, 83, of a multitude of places, that woman couldn't stay in one place very long, died peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Centers in Bath, New York.
Shirley was born to Arthur and Rose (Nichols) Cornell on August 7, 1936. She is survived by her living children; Raymond (Mary) Wright of Bremen, Indiana, Tamera Wright Siracuse of Amherst, New York and Kimberly (Don) Walker of Hodgenville, Kentucky;her grandchildren, Robert Wright, Ryan Wright, James (Rachel) Wright, John Wright, David Wright, Hannah Wright, Abigail Wright, Timothy Wright, Caitlin Siracuse, Donny Siracuse, Jess Harrison, Tyler Harrison and Amanda Harrison; great grandchildren, Stella Harrison and Eleazar Wright; her siblings, Arthur (Gloria) Cornell and Rosemary Ferraro, her good friend and brother-in-Law Gerald "Gib" Chase and 20 nieces and nephews.
Shirley is predeceased by her son Robert Wright Jr., and siblings Helen Cornell Lewis, Eleanor Cornell Chase, Jean Cornell Golding and Kenneth Cornell.
Per Shirley's request, there will be no funeral services. She always said "If you can't see me while I'm alive, don't come when I'm dead". Although we believe funeral services help the living to grieve, we are complying with her wishes.
Arrangements are being handled by Fagans Funeral Home of Bath and condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 29, 2020