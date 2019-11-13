|
Shirley (Woodard) Buck, age 81, of Umatilla, Florida, passed away at Hospice House The Villages, Florida, Thursday, October 3rd.
Born on June 14th, 1938 in Thurston, New York to Mary and Alfred Woodard. She married Raymond A. Buck on June 25th, 1954 in Painted Post, New York.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, get togethers at her home, and time with her many flea market friends.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Raymond A. Buck; daughters Dawn Dube of Charlotte, North Carolina, Phyllis Markowski (Tom McCarty) of Lindley, NY, Sherry and DC Buck of Eustis, FL; sister Louise Brutsman (Ron Wilson) of Savona, NY; sister-in-law Sandie Woodard of Lawrenceville, Pa. Also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by daughter Deborah Mullins; parents Mary and Alfred Woodard; brothers Douglas, Gerald and William Woodard; sister Linda Bennet and grandson Jason Dake.
She was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Ocala, Florida.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 13, 2019