Shirley Bullock


1928 - 2019
Shirley Bullock Obituary
Shirley Bullock, age 90, of Painted Post, formerly of Beaver Dams, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers. She was born on December 3, 1928 in Scranton, PA, the daughter of Charles and Sarah (Williams) Ibell. She married Floyd Bullock Jr. on August 17, 1957. He predeceased her in 1986.

Shirley enjoyed spending time at home with her family and she worked in the cafeteria at Northside Blodgett Middle School.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Barry and Teresa Bullock of Painted Post and Robert and Emily Bullock of Florida, grandchildren, Gregory Bullock, Catherine Bullock, and Sarah Bullock, and a great granddaughter, Avery Bullock. In addition to her husband, Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Lacoe.

It was Shirley's wish that there be no visitation. A graveside service will take place at Woodlawn National Cemetery at a time to be announced. Please refer to www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com for updated service details.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 17, 2019
