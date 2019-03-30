|
|
Shirley F. Sears, 85, passed away March 24th peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Shirley was born October 7, 1933 in Wellsboro, PA and was the daughter of Riley and Clarissa (Luddington) Campbell. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and beloved Friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Rick Maxa) Ackley of Corning, NY; son, Dirk (Deb Manzer) Sears of Watkins Glen, NY; sisters: Naomi Wetherbee of Wellsboro, PA and Beulah Darling of Titusville, FL; brother, Ernest Campbell of Horseheads, NY; her loving Partner, Edward Inman of Elmira; granddaughter, Jessica (Alex Gillis) Sears of New Cumberland, PA; granddaughter, Rachel (Rodney) LaDieu of Corning; grandson, Brett Abbey of Corning; great-grandson, Caleb Fuller; great-granddaughters: Chloe Hockley and Clarissa LaDieu; great-grandson, Chase Gillis; nephew, Arden Kevin (Peggy) Sears of Eugene, OR.
Shirley graduated from Wellsboro High School and married her high school sweetheart, Walter G. Sears before he left to serve in the United States Navy. After Walter's naval service was completed, the couple moved to New York State, making Horseheads their first new home.
Shirley worked for the Corning Painted Post School District for over 30 years, retiring in 1995 to begin a new life chapter to enjoy boating with Walt. In addition to boating, Shirley was an avid gardener, shopper and enjoyed the challenging puzzle work of creating sidewalks and small patios.
Eventually the couple moved to Hornby to renovate an old hunting cabin where Shirley met her "Hornby Crafters". They would get together every week to create new seasonal craft projects. As time passed, the crafters decided that the time together was more important, and crafts went by the wayside. The focus became their friendship of enjoying many hours of laughter, support, meals and conversation. Shirley was also a Dancing Granny for many years and loved ballroom dancing.
After Walter's passing in 2015, Shirley continued attending ballroom classes and danced to enjoy time with her friends. She couldn't know at the time, but met her next, new life partner, Edward Inman through ballroom dancing. The couple began creating a new life together that included walks, time with Patches (Ed's dog) and traveling. Adventures that Shirley truly cherished and made her heart full and happy again.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Walter Sears; great-grandson, Caden Gillis, Sister, Doris Morral and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870 or online at www.carefirstny.org/donate. The family remains ever grateful for the caring and responsive support of CareFirst.
A memorial Service celebrating Shirley's life will be held at His Tabernacle Family Church, 16 Level Acres Drive, Horseheads, NY 14845 on Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 am. A lunch will be served immediately following the service.
Shirley's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 30, 2019