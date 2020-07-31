1/
Shirley J. Thomas
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley J. Thomas, 82, of Victory Highway, Painted Post, passed away at home on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Born in Troupsburg, NY on September 10, 1937, Shirley was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Hazel Newlands Thomas. She graduated from Troupsburg Central School in 1954 and attended Geneseo State College. She then graduated from the Elmira Business School.

Shirley had a long, distinguished career as an administrative assistant at Corning Inc., with most of her career spent at the Sullivan Park Research and Development Center in Erwin. She was a member of the Corning Senior Citizens and was a frequent guest at the Woodhull Community Friends Senior Citizens' meetings and events. She had attended church at the East Troupsburg Baptist Church and later at the Woodhull Baptist Church.

Shirley was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Lionel Thomas, Wendell Thomas, Ila Rude, Iva Castner, Audrey Colegrove and Vivian Kolcun.

She is survived by her sister in law, Marlene Thomas of Corning and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, August 3 at 11 am at the Woodhull Cemetery, Woodhull, NY. Mr. Erick Potter will officiate.

Arrangements in care of the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodhull Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved