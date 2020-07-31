Shirley J. Thomas, 82, of Victory Highway, Painted Post, passed away at home on Monday, July 27, 2020.



Born in Troupsburg, NY on September 10, 1937, Shirley was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Hazel Newlands Thomas. She graduated from Troupsburg Central School in 1954 and attended Geneseo State College. She then graduated from the Elmira Business School.



Shirley had a long, distinguished career as an administrative assistant at Corning Inc., with most of her career spent at the Sullivan Park Research and Development Center in Erwin. She was a member of the Corning Senior Citizens and was a frequent guest at the Woodhull Community Friends Senior Citizens' meetings and events. She had attended church at the East Troupsburg Baptist Church and later at the Woodhull Baptist Church.



Shirley was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Lionel Thomas, Wendell Thomas, Ila Rude, Iva Castner, Audrey Colegrove and Vivian Kolcun.



She is survived by her sister in law, Marlene Thomas of Corning and many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, August 3 at 11 am at the Woodhull Cemetery, Woodhull, NY. Mr. Erick Potter will officiate.



Arrangements in care of the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull.

