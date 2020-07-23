1/1
Shirley M. Smith
1947 - 2020
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend, Shirley M. Smith, 73 of Painted Post, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home surrounded by her family on July 3, 2020. She was born in Union County PA. on May 16, 1947, the daughter of the late Helen E. Wilson and Richard T. Wilson Sr.

She spent her younger years as a proud homemaker. She worked in various fields of interest. She had a deep love for God and family, finding beauty in birds, butterflies and nature. Her desire for knowledge was insatiable - including books, puzzles and various college courses. One of her many talents included making special blankets for family whom she loved dearly. She was a woman who strove to inspire others with hope, perseverance and strength. May she always be remembered for her sunshine on dark days.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her daughter, Deanne Lowe; brother, Otis Leroy Sr.; grandson, Jason Crosson; nephew, Otis Leroy Jr.; great grandson, Mason Crosson; and brother, Richard Wilson Sr.

She is survived by her daughters: Vawna Crosson, wife of Michael Crosson, Kristie Copley, wife of Robert Copley Jr. and grandson Gaven Copley, Jesse Gillette, her partner of 32 years and her dog T.J.; granddaughter, Stephanie Mcilwain, wife of Brian Mcilwain and great grandchildren: Blake and Kaitlynn Mcilwain, grandson, Michael Crosson Jr. and great granddaughter, Evelynn Crosson, grandson, Joshua Crosson and great grandson, Caleb Crosson. Brother, Leon Wilson (Deborah), sister-in-law, Delores Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date as arranged by the family. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with Shirley's arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you carry her sunshine with random acts of kindness in your daily life.

Kind words and memories may be shared with Shirley's family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Jul. 23, 2020.
