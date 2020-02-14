|
Shirley Rothenberger, age 92 of Painted Post, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
She was the Daughter of Viola and Eugene Collins of Carbondale, PA.
She was predeceased by her husband Paul Riggs and her second husband James (Porky) Rothenberger, and her sister and brother in law Janis and Bob Flederbach.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Jill Riggs of Southport, NC, son Tom Riggs and daughter in law, Judy Riggs of Painted Post. Shirley was blessed with 7 grandchildren who knew her as "Goomie". Grandchildren; Amy Taye of Maryland, Paul Riggs of Maryland, Sara Kitchens of Idaho, Joey Bohn of North Carolina, Becky Porter of Arkansas, Suzy Williams of Utah, and Luke Riggs of Painted Post, NY. Shirley also has 22 great grandchildren and best friend Lisa Meybaum of Big Flats.
Shirley cared deeply for her family and friends. She loved to travel and enjoyed knitting and counted cross stitch, having created many loving remembrances for her friends and posterity. Her calm demeanor and kindness toward others will be remembered by all who knew her.
Shirley was a member of the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Horseheads.
There will be a memorial service on Monday, 17 February at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 80 Chatfield Pl E, Painted Post, NY 14870 at 11:00 am.
Kind words or fond memories of Shirley can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 14, 2020