|
|
Sibyl Loughridge Ginnan, age 79 of Corning, NY passed away at home on September 22, due to complications of leukemia. She was born July 16, 1940, the youngest child of Arland and Kathryn Loughridge.
Sibyl grew up in Lindley, NY. She graduated from Painted Post High School and attended the first class at Corning Community College. She worked as an administrative assistant at both Corning Glass and Ingersoll Rand, earned her paralegal certification at Penn State and was a member of The American Women's Business Association.
Sibyl was predeceased by her parents, her half-brothers, Fred and Ike Loughridge, by her brother Tom Loughridge and by her sisters, Joan Towner and Myrtle Wheeler.
Sibyl is survived by her devoted husband, Douglas R. Ginnan of Corning, N.Y. They were happily married for 45 years. She is also survived by her two beloved daughters, Janet Malone (Brenda Getsinger) of Rossville, Georgia and Julianne Malone (Michael) Massey of Alpharetta, Georgia as well as her adored grandchildren, Griffen Massey and Megan Massey. In addition, Sibyl is survived by her sisters, Linda (Leroy) Kasper and Lucia (Elmer) Huels. Sibyl was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, who survive her. She is also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews, by her dear in-laws and many friends.
Sibyl will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery, Caton in a private graveside ceremony. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial gathering held at Pierri's Central Restaurant,104 Village Square, Painted Post, NY 14870 on Thursday, September 26th at 5:30 p.m.
The family would like to thank Care First Hospice for all the kind and loving care provided to Sibyl over the last several months.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Samaritan's Purse or Boys Town in Sibyl's memory.
Carpenter's Funeral Home has been entrusted with Sibyl arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 24, 2019