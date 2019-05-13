Home

Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Sotera Bacalles


1916 - 2019
Sotera Bacalles Obituary
Sotera "Tillie" Bacalles, age 103, of Corning, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was born on May 5, 1916 in Elmira, New York the daughter of John and Despina Tanner. She married Louis Bacalles in 1938 in Elmira Heights. He predeceased her on October 9, 2000.

Tillie and Louie were the owners of Corning Flower Shop on Market St. for many years.

Tillie is survived by her nieces Debbie Gregory, Sari Emerson, Celia Bratton, Cynthia Wiles, Celia Beattie, and Kathryn Tanner, nephews, John Gregory, John Tanner, James N. Bacalles, James G. Bacalles, and Peter Bacalles, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, James Tanner, sister, Angie Gregory, brothers-in-law, George (Penny) Bacalles and Nicholas (Kathryn) Bacalles, sister-in-law, Celia Spyros, and nephew, George Gregory.

Tillie's funeral service will take place at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 West Pulteney Street, on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery Annex.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 13, 2019
