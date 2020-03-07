|
|
Stephen A. VanDemark of Alfred passed away on March 4th, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center at the age of 62.
Stephen was born in Ithaca, NY on August 11th, 1957. Son of the late Paul and Eileen (Maleski) VanDemark. Stephen received his bachelor's degree from the University of Buffalo and got a job at Corning Inc., where he worked as a Statistical Engineer for 13 years. Stephen used to enjoy spending his free time helping coach his kids little league soccer and baseball teams, while playing a role in the Boy Scouts of America organization.
Stephen is survived by his children, Katarina VanDemark, Alexander VanDemark, Christopher VanDemark, Danielle VanDemark and Nathaniel VanDemark; mother of children and friend, Valerie VanDemark; his brothers, Michael (Connie) VanDemark and Peter (Gina) VanDemark; his sister-in-law, Carla VanDemark; As well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Paul and John VanDemark.
The family will be present to receive friends from 1:30 to 2:00pm on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A scripture service will follow at 2:00pm with burial immediately following at St. James Cemetery, Trumansburg.
For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 7, 2020