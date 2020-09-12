Jan, I'm saddened to hear about Steve. We are all deeply sorry for your loss. He was a warmhearted person and he always made you feel accepted. He was quite on the funny side and made everyone laugh, combined with a great business mind he and the support of a good women, made his mark on the world. Please feel free to stop by anytime when visiting your son Ryan. You are always welcomed anytime. God be with you. Terri

Theresa Daniels

Friend