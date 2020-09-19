Stephen Jay Hofstetter, Jr., age 61 of Corning, New York passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
He was born on July 22, 1959 in Corning, New York to the late Stephen and Joan Hofstetter, Sr.
He worked in various positions with Dresser Rand in Painted Post for 40 years. Stephen was a Sci-Fi movie buff and enjoyed watching WWE. He also had a large collection of die-cast cars. He would often be seen driving around in his Ford pickup.
Stephen is survived by a son: Joel (Carol Dates) Hofstetter of Addison; daughters: Jennifer (Johnathan) Gavin of Corning, Laura (Jon) Walmsley of Corning, Michelle Croft of Corning; grandchildren: Jacob, Jade, Joel Jr,, Brenden, Dominic, Hunter, Savannah, Ashley, Makayla, Kyra; sister: Nancy (Terry Mosher) Young of Corning; uncle and aunt: Art and Rachel Hofstetter of Corning and aunt Bev Conklin, along with many cousins.
Along with his parents he was predeceased by an uncle, Charles Hofstetter; grandparents: George and Genevieve Hofstetter, Frederick and Esther Conklin.
It was Stephen's wish that there be no services. Arrangements are private with Carpenter's Funeral Home, Corning.
