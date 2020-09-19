1/1
Stephen Jay Hofstetter Jr.
1959 - 2020
Stephen Jay Hofstetter, Jr., age 61 of Corning, New York passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
He was born on July 22, 1959 in Corning, New York to the late Stephen and Joan Hofstetter, Sr.

He worked in various positions with Dresser Rand in Painted Post for 40 years. Stephen was a Sci-Fi movie buff and enjoyed watching WWE. He also had a large collection of die-cast cars. He would often be seen driving around in his Ford pickup.

Stephen is survived by a son: Joel (Carol Dates) Hofstetter of Addison; daughters: Jennifer (Johnathan) Gavin of Corning, Laura (Jon) Walmsley of Corning, Michelle Croft of Corning; grandchildren: Jacob, Jade, Joel Jr,, Brenden, Dominic, Hunter, Savannah, Ashley, Makayla, Kyra; sister: Nancy (Terry Mosher) Young of Corning; uncle and aunt: Art and Rachel Hofstetter of Corning and aunt Bev Conklin, along with many cousins.

Along with his parents he was predeceased by an uncle, Charles Hofstetter; grandparents: George and Genevieve Hofstetter, Frederick and Esther Conklin.

It was Stephen's wish that there be no services. Arrangements are private with Carpenter's Funeral Home, Corning.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
