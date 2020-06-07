Steven A. Whitmore age 60 of Jacksonville, North Carolina (Formerly Savona, New York) passed away unexpectedly Tuesday May 19th, 2020 at home.



Steve was predeceased by his Mother Betty Whitmore, Father Fred Whitmore and his grandson Hunter Whitmore.



Steve is survived by his wife Teresa Vought-Whitmore of Jacksonville, North Carolina. Daughter Stephanie (James) McKinley of Prattsburgh, New York. Amanda Lafritz of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Brittany Lafritz of Middletown, Delaware and son Daniel (Tracy) Whitmore of Savona, New York, as well as his other two children. Steve is also survived by five grandchildren Hailey, Haylo, Conner, Cayden and Caitlyn.



A celebration of life will be organized at a later date, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the widow at 112 Cardinal Rd Jacksonville, North Carolina.

