Steven L. Aldrich, age 61, of Monterey, passed away January 22, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Paula Aldrich of Corning; niece Jamie Aldrich of Manhattan; nephew Ryan Aldrich of Corning; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Saturday (Feb. 1st) from 4-6pm; followed by a memorial service celebrating his life at 6 pm.
Steve graduated from Bradford Central School in 1977. He worked as a Groundskeeper for the Willow Creek Golf Course. Steve was a member of the Monterey Volunteer Fire Department; the Monterey Baptist Church, and the Trail Tamers Snowmobile Club of Monterey.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Monterey Fire Co., 1465 South St., Beaver Dams, New York 14812, Monterey Baptist Church, 911 County Road 16; Beaver Dams, New York 14812; or the Trailer Tamers Snowmobile Club, PO BOX 64, Beaver Dams, NY 14812.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 28, 2020