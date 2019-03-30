Home

St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Troupsburg Fire Hall
Steven C. Austin, Sr., age 44, of Palatka, passed away on March 25, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. He was born in Fountain Hill, PA and grew up in Bangor, PA. At age 10 he moved to Troupsburg, New York where he was a 1994 graduate from Jasper-Troupsburg High School. Steve worked on the family farm and was a truck driver. In his spare time he enjoyed being a disc jockey until moving to Florida 5 years ago. He loved hunting and fishing but more than anything he loved his family. His family meant everything to him.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Clara Mae Austin; children, Steven C. Austin, Jr. (Samantha Putman) of Westfield, PA, Hunter Dakota Austin (Gina Gammino) of Palatka, Kia Arianna Austin of Palatka, Fl and Shawn Baker Jr. of Westfield, PA; grandchildren, Owin Charles Austin and Oaklyn Rose Austin of Westfield, P A; mother, Linda Austin of Troupsburg, NY. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Austin.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Troupsburg Fire Hall.

St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 30, 2019
