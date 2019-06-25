Home

Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Steven Durbin Obituary
BATH, NY, Steven M. Durbin, 61, passed away on Friday June 21, 2019 at his home. He was born in Springfield, Ill. On May 1, 1958 the son of Donald and Joann Durbin.

He served in the United States Navy from 1981 to 1983.

Steven Volunteered daily at the Bath VA.

He enjoyed doing Models, cutting grass and working with Leather he was A master Craftsman.

He was predeceased by his father Donald Durbin.

He is survived by his wife Anna of 36 years, his mother Joann Durbin of Ill., sister Shelly (James) Holtman of Ill., 2 nephews Josh and Jeremy, step-children Lisa Vick of VA, Todd (Debra) Amato of Rochester, Holly and John Scialpa of Rochester.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Bath National Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 25, 2019
