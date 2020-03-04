|
Steven Howard Sellard Jr., age 32, of Corning, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at home. He was born on January 16, 1988 in Corning, the son of Steven H. Sellard Sr. and Daphne Jackson.
Steven enjoyed riding three-wheelers and dirt bikes, hiking trails, and attending music festivals. He was born with a passion for the scale business that he inherited from his grandfather Stanley, who was the proprietor of Central Scale. Steven held several scale certifications. He was known for doing anything he set his mind to. He enjoyed spending time with his father working on the classic cars he had a passion for, especially his Dad's 1967 Chevelle that was given to his Dad by his father Stanley. Steven and his father and brother Stanley annually attended the car show in Carlisle and he worked at Moe's Body Shop in Big Flats.
Steven is survived by his father, Steven (Jennifer) Sellard Sr., mother, Daphne (Matthew) Jackson, siblings, Stanley Sellard, Madison (Teressa) Sullivan, Keegan Sullivan, and Alex Jackson, paternal grandmother, Barbara (Bill) Reynolds, maternal grandmother, Linda Kenyon, special aunt, Dawn (Scott Van Woert Sr.) Sellard, special cousins, Jessica Wetmore and her sons, Kam and Max, Scott Van Woert Jr., Brittany Van Woert, and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Steven was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Stanley H. Sellard and cousin, Michael Van Woert, his great grandparents, several aunts and uncles, and his ride or die feline, Jayjo.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 West Pulteney Street, Corning on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. A celebration of Steven's life will take place at the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 am.
Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
To view service details, please visit www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 4, 2020