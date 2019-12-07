|
Steven M. Bozich, age 76 of Corning, New York passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Corning Hospital.
Born on September 27, 1943 in Corning, New York, he was the son of the late Paul and Margaret (Hatter) Bozich. Steven was a graduate of Corning Free Academy. He married Betty Page on December 27, 1964, they would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this month. Steven worked as a truck driver, driving for Burn Furniture out of Syracuse for 32 years before his retirement.
Steven will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a die hard NY Mets fan. His greatest joy was his family. He cherished his wife, son and grandchildren.
Steven is survived by loving wife of 54 years, Betty Bozich of Corning, NY; son, Steven (Ruth) Bozich of Beaver Dams, NY; grandchildren: Katie Bozich of Beaver Dams, NY, Brittni (Skyler) Stoneman of Hammondsport, NY, Steven Paul Bozich of Beaver Dams, NY, Jon Bozich of Beaver Dams, NY; siblings: Mary (Ronald) Campbell of Wayne, NY, Paula Wilson of Wayne, NY, Peter Bozich of FL; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Steven was predeceased by a granddaughter, Nicole Marie Bozich.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 12:00 pm, sister, Mary Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot in Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Steven's name may be sent to: Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 MEMO: Steven Bozich to help with the funeral expenses.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 7, 2019