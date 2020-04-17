|
|
Stuart A Scouten, age 68, passed away April 16, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA.
Stuart was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Scouten.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Olinger; his three sisters, Joan (Dave Wellington) Ballinger, Kathleen (Scott) Young and Roxanne (Jimmy) Yaple; several nieces and nephews, Brianne (Greg) Beber, Jimmy Yaple, Alicia Yaple, Max Young, Dannie Yaple and a great nephew, Landon Beber.
Stuart devoted his life long energy into maintaining the family farm, and building his body to great strength. From a young age Stuart had love and dedication for animals and the stewardship of the land. He had a great passion for strongman competitions and Celtic festivals. Often others would witness him accomplishing astonishing feats of strength. He had an inclination to lift anything extremely heavy just for the sheer challenge and joy of it; never seeking praise, and considered being humble a virtue. Faith was essential to Stuart.
He was a member of the Quackenbush Hill Baptist Church. It was not unheard of that he would drive his own tractor to church to worship and be with his church family. Stuart took great pleasure in all things: family gatherings, dinner with a neighbor, tossing a hay bale, birth of a new calf, a cup of coffee before bed, and a hug from a pretty girl.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Quackenbush Hill Baptist Church, Corning, NY at a later date.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats, NY. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 17, 2020