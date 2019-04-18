|
|
Susan Louise Gitchell, age 59, of Corning, NY died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, surrounded by her family.
Susan was born on May 12, 1959 in Corning to Jesse and Shirley (Clark) Wilson.
Susan worked in food service at the Corning - Painted Post School District. Thirty of those years, she worked at the Winfield School. She loved the facility and considered the children her other family. In her spare time, Susan enjoyed fishing in her paddle boat. Summer recess time was spent living in her pool. She also loved spending time with family and friends.
Susan is survived by her loving companion of 24 years, Fran Galligan; son, William (Jessica) Gitchell, Jr.; step son, Francis (Josh) Galligan; mother, Shirley Wilson; grandchildren: Dawson and Allie Gitchell and Sara Galligan; sister, Yvonne Wilson; two brothers, Mike (Mary) Wilson and Steve (Penni) Wilson; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Francis (Linda) Galligan; mother-in-law, Rosalie Gardiner, and sister-in-law, Donita Hogan. In addition to her father, Susan was predeceased by her sister, Diane Reed.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd from 2 - 5 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 5:00 PM with Pastor Dan Barner officiating. Burial will be in Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quackenbush Hill Baptist Church, 4371 College Ave., Corning, NY 14830.
Susan's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 18, 2019