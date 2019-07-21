|
|
Susan Marie Callahan passed away from a short illness on July 3, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1957.
Susan was a loving daughter, mother, sister and grandmother. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Norman and Shirley Callahan of Ferenbaugh. Susan is survived by her son Michael Carr, wife Renee and four grand children, Ayden, Aubrey, Arielle and Elijah of Corning, sister Lisa Sterling and husband Joe of Caton, sister Cherie Callahan of Corning, brother Michael Callahan and wife Mary of Lodi.
Susan is a graduate of Corning West High School, class of 1975. She received an Associates degree from Corning Community College and studied accounting at Alfred State University. Susan worked in her field of accounting and bookkeeping for many years. Susan loved the ocean, camping, traveling south, singer songwriter music, baking pies, knitting afghans, and making jewelry and mosaic tile art. She really enjoyed being with her dog Sadie down by Post Creek walking in nature. Susan had an infectious laugh, a big smile, a kind heart and a beautiful personality. She loved Christmas at mom's and returned home most every year.
The Callahans are having a Celebration Of Life Picnic for Susan at Ferenbaugh Campground, Corning, NY, Sunday July 28th 5-8. Music, snacks and refreshments will be provided. Please bring a dish to pass.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's name may be sent to: Dick Van Dyke Addiction Treatment Center, 1330 County Road 132 Ovid, NY, 14521
Published in The Corning Leader on July 21, 2019