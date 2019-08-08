|
|
Susannah Grace Galligan, age 82, of Prattsburgh, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at home. She was born on January 26, 1937 in Corning, the daughter of David and Susannah Klock.
Susannah worked at Woolworth's and later as a seamstress at Michael and Stern Clothing Shop in Penn Yan.
Susannah is survived by her husband, Raymond Galligan, step son, Ray S. Galligan, special family, Sis Mattison and Winston and Lila Mattison. Susannah was predeceased by her parents, David and Susannah Klock, and special family friend, Bill Mattison.
There will be no services. Susannah will be laid to rest on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 8, 2019