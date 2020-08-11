Susie Lee (Jackson) Teauhey, 79, of Bath, New York, passed into the Arms of Jesus Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Hospital.
Susie was born in Wheeling, West Virginia to James and Anna Jackson on May 22nd, 1941. She attended Lincoln High School and graduated in 1958. She went on to earn a certificate in Criminology from Southwest Texas State University . She had a passion to serve others and worked as a home health aid, cook, and other positions of serving. She enjoyed spending time with her Red Hat Society Sisters, and volunteering where needed. Susie served as president of the East Wheeling Community Association, an anti-crime program. As much as Susie loved people, she loved Jesus even more and would allow His Spirit to guide her life. Susie was able to leave an impression on everyone she met.
Susie was the baby of nine Jackson siblings and is survived by her loving sister Frances Isler of Wheeling, WV. She was especially proud of her son Frederick (Sonny) Delfyette's work in radio and would introduce him as her baby to everyone who would listen, over and over again, along with her loving daughter in-law Nicole and her beloved granddaughter Simone. Susie also leaves behind a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Susie is preceded in death by her first husband Frederick (Sonny) Delfyette Sr, second husband Charlie Teauhey of Wyandanch, NY, brother Jimmy, and sisters Roxie, Jane, Maime, Jessie, Hattie, and Mary.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church in Bath, NY, 3 West Washington St on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 2 pm with her son offering the eulogy and Pastor Leanne Zeck officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 pm also at Centenary United Methodist . Condolences for the family may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made to Family Life Ministries P.O. Box 506, Bath, NY 14810 or please consider offering a donation of flowers to any patient at Taylor's Health 7571 NY-54 Bath, NY 14810. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Taylor's Health for taking care of Susie, and for the Arnot staff for their concern and efforts. Save a place for us Susie. We LOVE YOU! And we will miss you until we see you again.