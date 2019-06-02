|
|
Sylvia E. Kelly, age 80 of Addison, NY passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers. She was born on March 12, 1939 to Francis White and Bess Buck. She married Francis Kelly on February 11, 1972.
Sylvia was a long time employee of Addison Central School as a cleaner. She was an active member of the Addison Eagles Club and the Twin Rivers CB Jamboree.
Sylvia is survived by her daughter: Rhonda (Tober) (Michael) Dragonette of Buffalo, NY; grandson, Bradley R. (Helen) Dragonette of Hinsdale, NY; and grandchildren: Keeley and Ryan Tober of IL.
Along with her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Francis Kelly in 2004, her son, Mark Tober, and her grandson, Brian M. Dragonette.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, NY on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm with a funeral service the next day on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 am with Rev. Troy Preston officiating. She will be laid to rest in Addison Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sylvia's name may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or by visiting www.yourcpf.org
Published in The Corning Leader on June 2, 2019