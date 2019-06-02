Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
10 Wall St.
Addison, NY 14801
607-359-2286
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
10 Wall St.
Addison, NY 14801
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
10 Wall St.
Addison, NY 14801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia E. Kelly


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sylvia E. Kelly Obituary
Sylvia E. Kelly, age 80 of Addison, NY passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers. She was born on March 12, 1939 to Francis White and Bess Buck. She married Francis Kelly on February 11, 1972.

Sylvia was a long time employee of Addison Central School as a cleaner. She was an active member of the Addison Eagles Club and the Twin Rivers CB Jamboree.

Sylvia is survived by her daughter: Rhonda (Tober) (Michael) Dragonette of Buffalo, NY; grandson, Bradley R. (Helen) Dragonette of Hinsdale, NY; and grandchildren: Keeley and Ryan Tober of IL.

Along with her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Francis Kelly in 2004, her son, Mark Tober, and her grandson, Brian M. Dragonette.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, NY on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm with a funeral service the next day on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 am with Rev. Troy Preston officiating. She will be laid to rest in Addison Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sylvia's name may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or by visiting www.yourcpf.org

Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now