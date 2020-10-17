Tacy B. Youngs, age 71, of Corning, NY died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Corning. Mrs. Youngs was born December 31, 1948 in Wheeling, WV. She is the daughter of Mickey and Juanita (Groves) Miller. She married Burdette Youngs.



She was employed as a factory worker. Tacy enjoyed singing, especially Elvis songs.



She is survived by her daughter, Marianne B. Nash of Winston Salem, NC; sisters, Dorothy Sapp of Winchester, VA and Georgie Moran of Kingwood, WV; brothers, Lenard Miller of Masontown, WV and Everett Miller of Cleveland, OH; granddaughter, Anna Patten of Kalamazoo, MI; niece, Norie Baker of Houston, TX.



Tacy was predeceased by her sister, Elva Smith, in 1993.



There will be no services at this time.



Tacy's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store