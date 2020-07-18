Tammy L. Wheaton, 53, of Woodhull, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at UPMC Cole Hospital in Coudersport, PA.



Born in Bath, NY on May 13, 1967, Tammy was the daughter of Fred W Schoonover and the late Linda J. Butters Schoonover. She was a graduate of Troupsburg Central School.



On September 20, 1986, she and Shane Wheaton were married at the First Baptist Church of Woodhull.



As a young woman Tammy had been employed as a Nurse's Aide at the Wellsville Manor Nursing Facility and Steuben County Public Nursing. She later worked for Morrison-Knudsen in Hornell and finally at the Nikk L Brew in Canisteo. The most rewarding role Tammy played was as a homemaker and farmer on the farm that she and Shane shared in Troupsburg. She loved caring for her animals and tending to her many chores about the farm. Her most treasured moments were with her beloved grandchildren who she loved dearly.



Tammy is survived by her husband, Shane Wheaton of Woodhull, her daughters, Kim (Josh) Snyder of Lindley, Kelly Wheaton (Mike Orr) of Westfield and Kaylie Wheaton of Woodhull, her granddaughters, Olivia and Ariah Snyder, Haleigh Kibbe and Breanna Orr, her father and stepmother, Fred and Cindy Schoonover of Canisteo, her mother in law, Arlene Reynolds of Westfield and many aunts, uncles, cousins and in laws.



Tammy was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Schoonover in 2012.



Friends may call on Sunday, July 19 from 1-3 And 6-8 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will be held there on Monday at 11 am with Rev. Adrian Essigmann officiating.



Burial will be made in Woodlawn Cemetery, Austinburg, PA.



Due to current NYS Health Dept. Guidelines, masks and social distancing standards shall be required in the funeral home.

