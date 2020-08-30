1/1
Teresa Irma Ruocco
1928 - 2020
Teresa Irma Ruocco, age 92, died peacefully in her sleep at home on August 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 15, 1928 in Corning, NY, the daughter of Joseph and Ella (Colacecchi) Micheli.

Teresa was a CFA graduate, Class of 1946, and a member of All Saints Parish. She met the love of her life at 21 years old, Anthony S. Ruocco and was married on April 15th, 1950. They shared over 70 wonderful, joy-filled years together and had six beautiful children. Teresa dedicated her world to her family and home.

She was adored by everyone who knew her and a friend to all. Her warm, welcoming demeanor, sense of humor, and affectionate nature were uniquely Teresa and will be deeply missed. In addition to being a giving mother and grandmother throughout her life, she was a woman with strong faith, an avid baker, admirable Italian cook, and took pride in sharing love with others through food.

She was predeceased by her eldest daughter, Charlotte Ann Ruocco, niece Krista Michelle Micheli, and brother Albert Micheli. She is survived by her loving husband, Anthony S. Ruocco (94), of Corning, her children Dr. Martin J. Ruocco, Terese Ann (John) Conklin, Mary Livian (James) Mayle, Joseph Patrick (Mary Catherine) Ruocco, and Toni Marie Ruocco; siblings Dolores McKeehan, Joseph (Alice) Micheli, Lawrence (Suzanne) Micheli, Thomas (Joanne) Micheli, and; grandchildren Heather Rachel (Christopher) Cosgrove, Allysa Rose (Jordan) Magee, Patrick John Conklin, Anthony Joseph Ruocco Flores, LTJG USN. Maria Terese Ruocco Flores, Makenzie Terese Conklin, Dylan Jude Anthony Brewster, Martin G. Ruocco, Justin Ruocco, Maxwell Ruocco, Zachery Ruocco, Carolyn (Charlie) Ruocco, great grandchildren Elise Ruth Cosgrove, Logan Rose Magee, Ada Grace Cosgrove, Emerson Jennie Magee, and Sophia Ruocco and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Teresa's name may be made to the House of Mercy in Rochester, New York.

Acly-Stover Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Leader on Aug. 30, 2020.
